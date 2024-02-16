

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCF.PK), a Japanese tire and rubber major, on Friday posted a rise in net profit for the full year, as revenue was supported by improved sales mix of PSR REP premium tires, expanding sales of ultra-large/large mining tires, and tailwind of foreign exchange.



For the 12-month period, the company posted a net profit of 337.352 billion yen or 483.41 yen per share, higher than 305.804 billion yen or 431.61 yen per share, registered last year.



Pre-tax income was at 444.154 billion yen as against last year's 423.458 billion yen.



Operating income rose to 481.775 billion yen from 441.298 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue improved to 4.313 trillion yen from previous year's 4.110 trillion yen.



For the full year, the company plans to pay an annual cash dividend of 200 yen per share, comprising a year-end cash dividend of 100 yen per share and an interim cash dividend of 100 yen per share.



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, Bridgestone expects a net profit of 359 billion yen or 524.35 yen per basic share, a growth of 8.4 percent from last year, and a revenue of 4.430 trillion yen, a growth of 2.7 percent from the prior year.



For full-year 2024, the company aims to pay a total dividend of 210 yen per share, higher than last year's 200 yen per share.



