

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $68 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $68 Mln. vs. $50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88



