Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $68 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, the firm has initiated earnings annual outlook in line with analysts' estimates. The company projects annual adjusted income per share of $2.98 to $3.18, in line with analysts' estimate of $3.03 per share. In addition, Portland General Electric has reaffirmed 5 percent to 7 percent long-term earnings per share growth using 2022 as adjusted base year.



Portland General Electric Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $68 Mln. vs. $50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88



