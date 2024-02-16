

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Tarena International, Inc. (TCTM) is up over 167% at $2.94. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is up over 89% at $2.27. Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is up over 49% at $1.30. Lichen China Limited (LICN) is up over 35% at $1.58. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 21% at $8.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is up over 18% at $89.37. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is up over 12% at $211.43. Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is up over 11% at $184.31. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) is up over 9% at $46.87. Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) is up over 8% at $4.50. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is up over 5% at $2.31.



In the Red



Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (TVGN) is down over 20% at $8.00. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is down over 18% at $3.23. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is down over 15% at $79.99. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is down over 15% at $10.08. Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is down over 15% at $1.38. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 15% at $1.24. Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) is down over 15% at $1.24. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is down over 13% at $2.46. AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is down over 13% at $1.00. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (MSAI) is down over 11% at $3.09. CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is down over 11% at $1.37. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is down over 10% at $2.44. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 9% at $2.58. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is down over 7% at $7.14.



