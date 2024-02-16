MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1,141,544,000 compared to $1,085,738,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.1%. Excluding the government stimulus income and the seven skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in which we ceased operations in September 2022, same-facility net operating revenues increased 11.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the 2022 year.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $66,798,000 compared to $22,445,000 for the 2022 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $54,934,000 compared to $37,323,000 for the 2022 year (*), an increase of 47.2%. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $4.34 compared to $1.45 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.55 compared to $2.42 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $28,406,000 compared to $6,353,000 for the same period in 2022. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $15,955,000 compared to $11,046,000 for the same period in 2022 (*), an increase of 44.4%. The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.83 compared to $0.41 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.03 compared to $0.72 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).
(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,732 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 26 assisted living communities with 1,501 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 homecare agencies, and 30 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31
|December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues and grant income:
|Net patient revenues
$
282,997
$
252,424
$
1,087,614
$
1,029,085
|Other revenues
17,917
11,612
53,930
45,196
|Government stimulus income
-
517
-
11,457
|Net operating revenues and grant income
300,914
264,553
1,141,544
1,085,738
|Costs and expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
186,562
167,341
712,344
686,169
|Other operating
70,970
67,365
288,183
285,644
|Facility rent
11,438
10,207
41,525
40,977
|Depreciation and amortization
11,768
10,478
42,034
40,489
|Interest
56
112
324
563
|Total costs and expenses
280,794
255,503
1,084,410
1,053,842
|Income from operations
20,120
9,050
57,134
31,896
|Non-operating income
4,544
2,690
16,660
11,141
|Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities
12,001
(4,327
)
14,944
(15,806
)
|Income before income taxes
36,665
7,413
88,738
27,231
|Income tax provision
(8,700
)
(1,839
)
(23,450
)
(7,254
)
|Net income
27,965
5,574
65,288
19,977
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
441
779
1,510
2,468
|Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
28,406
$
6,353
$
66,798
$
22,445
|Net income per common share
|Basic
$
1.86
$
0.41
$
4.36
$
1.46
|Diluted
$
1.83
$
0.41
$
4.34
$
1.45
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
15,306,253
15,326,680
15,310,142
15,410,222
|Diluted
15,486,573
15,358,488
15,377,343
15,447,211
|Dividends declared per common share
$
0.59
$
0.57
$
2.34
$
2.26
|Balance Sheet Data
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|(in thousands)
2023
2022
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
223,620
$
182,589
|Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
167,971
158,067
|Current assets
406,235
353,932
|Property and equipment, net
493,329
506,532
|Total assets
1,310,796
1,275,450
|Current liabilities
214,476
197,887
|Stockholders' equity
910,480
877,514
|Selected Operating Statistics
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31
|December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
|Medicare
$
579.84
$
544.11
$
559.07
$
541.23
|Managed Care
478.51
482.99
464.89
439.07
|Medicaid
268.58
236.86
253.95
232.22
|Private Pay and Other
290.85
265.55
282.14
267.50
|Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
$
337.57
$
310.82
$
324.53
$
304.04
(1)
|Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
|Medicare
79,025
82,965
318,253
341,926
|Managed Care
62,031
51,003
242,023
214,826
|Medicaid
288,538
284,208
1,140,612
1,204,139
|Private Pay and Other
170,916
157,174
663,195
646,651
|Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
600,510
575,350
2,364,083
2,407,542
(1)
|(1) For the year ended December 31, 2022, the skilled nursing per diems and patient days listed above include the seven skilled nursing facilities that were located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire through August 31, 2022. NHC exited these seven skilled nursing facilities on September 1, 2022. For the years ended December 31, 2022, the exited Massachusetts and New Hampshire skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $294.55 and 140,105 total patient days.
|The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31
|December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
28,406
$
6,353
$
66,798
$
22,445
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
(12,001
)
4,327
(14,944
)
15,806
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
(6,230
)
-
(6,230
)
-
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
742
1,383
2,359
5,416
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
-
-
-
(3,728
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
663
632
2,782
2,612
|Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments
4,375
(1,649
)
4,169
(5,228
)
|Non-GAAP Net income
$
15,955
$
11,046
$
54,934
$
37,323
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.83
$
0.41
$
4.34
$
1.45
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
(0.57
)
0.21
(0.72
)
0.76
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
(0.30
)
(0.30
)
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
0.04
0.07
0.10
0.26
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
-
-
(0.18
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
0.03
0.03
0.13
0.13
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.03
$
0.72
$
3.55
$
2.42
|(2) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2023 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2021 through 2023. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, two homecare agencies, and two hospice agencies. The newly opened operations for the 2022 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and one hospice agency.
