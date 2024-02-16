

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$523 million, or -$4.64 per share. This compares with -$43 million, or -$0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Telephone & Data Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$12 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $1.313 billion from $1.357 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$523 Mln. vs. -$43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$4.64 vs. -$0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $1.313 Bln vs. $1.357 Bln last year.



