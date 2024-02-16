

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI), a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net loss was $10.2 million or $0.27 per share, compared to a net income of $7.9 million, or $0.20 per share last year.



Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.5 million, compared to positive $14.1 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of the decrease in operating income.



Total revenue for the quarter was $166.2 million, a decrease of 36.7% from last year's $262.4 million.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken