

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) announced on Friday a definitive agreement to acquire the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, with the assistance of global brand management company WHP Global.



The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.



According to the terms, Guess? will obtain all of rag & bone's operational assets and take over the associated operational debts of the rag & bone business.



Furthermore, a joint venture split equally between Guess? and WHP Global will acquire rag & bone's intellectual property (IP).



Guess? and the joint venture will then engage in a licensing agreement that grants Guess? the exclusive right to utilize rag & bone IP for producing licensed goods worldwide and selling them in specified regions, in return for a royalty fee paid by Guess?.



The acquisition is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of Guess?' 2025 fiscal year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken