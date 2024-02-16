

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $970 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve 114 airports across the U.S.



This was announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg when he visited Charlotte, North Carolina, kicking off the Biden Administration's Investing in America tour.



The funding will be used to modernize airport terminals nationwide, equipping them with faster baggage systems and larger security checkpoints to meet growing air travel demand.



These investments will also increase gate capacity, and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Nine grants will address the needs of aging air traffic control towers.



'Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,' said Buttigieg.



An amount of $35 million has been earmarked for Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, where a 14-gate, 400,000 sq. ft. terminal building, including connections to the Aerotrain and Metrorail, will be constructed.



Kahului Airport in Hawaii has been granted $8.6 million. This project funds the construction of a new two-story security screening checkpoint facility at the south end of the ticket lobby (South TSA Checkpoint).



For the Terminal A security screening expansion project, $7.5 million will go to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky.



A grant of $31 million to Los Angeles International Airport in California will be invested for a combination of new, extending, widening, and utility improvements of surrounding roadways. This also includes underground Low Impact Development (LID) storm water containment systems.



Nine grants are awarded to airports to refurbish their airport owned airport traffic control towers.



