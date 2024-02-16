

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has announced reward offers of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone who holds a key leadership position in the Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) group behind the ALPHV/Blackcat Ransomware variant.



The State Department also offered up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone participating in or conspiring or attempting to participate in a ransomware attack using the ALPHV/Blackcat variant.



More than 1,000 victim entities globally have been compromised by ALPHV/Blackcat actors. In December, the Federal Bureau of Investigation disrupted ALPHV/Blackcat's operations, through distributing a decryption tool developed by the FBI that assisted dozens of victims with restoring affected computer systems and saving victims from ransom demands totaling approximately $99 million.



Recently, the Department of Justice and the FBI announced cooperation with law enforcement agency groups from the UK, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Denmark, to launch a disruption campaign against the notorious ransomware gang.



This reward is offered under the Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), which supports law enforcement efforts to disrupt transnational crime globally and bring fugitives to justice.



