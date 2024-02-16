Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W54Z | ISIN: US5663241090 | Ticker-Symbol: M6M
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:01 Uhr
37,000 Euro
+1,200
+3,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,80037,00018:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARCUS & MILLICHAP
MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC37,000+3,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.