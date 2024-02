PanGenomic Health Inc - PanGenomic Health Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 16 February 2024 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA) announces changes to its board of directors.

The Company announces the resignation of Vincent Lum as a director of the Company. Mr. Lum, the previous CEO and a co-founder of PanGenomic Health, will continue to serve as the CEO, President, Executive Chair and a director of the Company's subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Francisco Kent Carasquero as a director of the Company. Mr. Carasquero previously served as the VP Finance and a director of the Company and has acted as a corporate finance consultant to the Company since its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mr. Carasquero owns 454,978 common shares in the issued share capital of the Company.

Current Directorships Former Directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years) Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE:WERX) Zetta Capital Corp. (now PanGenomic Health Inc.) CPT Secure Inc. Looking Glass Media Limited ETC3 Holdings Ltd.

There is no further information regarding Mr. Carasquero that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Lai, Investor Relations Novum Securities Limited, AQSE Corporate Adviser

PanGenomic Health Inc. David Coffman/ George Duxberry

+1 778 743 4642 +44 (0)207 399 9400

ir@pangenomic.com

