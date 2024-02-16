

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunication giant T-Mobile (TMUS), broke its record by achieving an uplink speed test of 345 Mbps on its 5G SA network, using a novel network technology called Uplink Transmit or UL Tx.



'UL Tx switching is a groundbreaking technology that enables seamless switching and a combination of different frequencies, effectively creating more uplink capacity and higher uplink speed,' the Uncarrier stated. 'In other words, it's like taking the 5G superhighway and adding new faster lanes with spare capacity for traffic to zoom faster than ever'.



T-Mobile explained, 'This test combined the power of carrier aggregation (combining different channels of spectrum for more capacity and speed) and SU-MIMO (single user multiple input, multiple output - which means it gives your phone the ability to send multiple data streams at the same time) to deliver uplink speeds 25% faster than T-Mobile's previous record of 275 Mbps'.



The Uncarrier anticipates that the new technology will revolutionize the data transmission from the mobile devices to the network, and boost the upload speed, which is a significant factor for content creation, remote work, gaming and virtual reality.



T-Mobile used equipment from Nokia's cutting-edge next-generation AirScale portfolio and a mobile test smartphone powered by a flagship Snapdragon Modem-RF system from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the test.



Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning & Edge Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, 'Switched uplink will serve the growing demand for upload-heavy user applications, devices, and use cases such as smartphones, fixed wireless access, mobile broadband, and more.'



The Uncarrier has not shared when the UL Tx will be available to the customers.



