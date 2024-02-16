

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos sold about $2 billion of shares of his company over the past few days. It is the third time Bezos has sold nearly $2 billion worth of Amazon stock this month, bringing his total sales to over $6 billion.



According to a statement filed with federal regulators, Bezos sold about 12 million Amazon shares at an average price of $169.50 a share. Bezos had sold about 12 million shares, worth $2 billion, between Friday and Monday, and sold another 12 million shares the week before that.



Last week, Amazon announced that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares of the company, valued at around $8.4 billion. By relocating from Seattle to Miami, Bezos is expected to save about $600 million due to Florida's tax advantages.



The sales this month mark the first time Bezos has sold Amazon stock since May 2021, the year he stepped down as Amazon CEO.



Apart from his business decisions, Bezos has also made philanthropic commitments towards addressing climate change and promoting human unity. In 2022, he disclosed his intention to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune towards these initiatives.



Bezos is currently the world's third-wealthiest person, with a net worth of $191.4 billion, according to Forbes. His Amazon holdings have dropped to 952.26 million shares from 976.25 million shares after these sales.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken