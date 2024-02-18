Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG generated revenues of € 9.2 m in 2023, the majority of which was again recognized through the sale of Carragelose products. As expected, revenue decreased by 18.6 % compared to the previous year (2022: € 11.3 m). This is primarily related to lower order volumes following high stock levels of Carragelose partners. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to € 2.6 m (2022: € 8.2 m). Compared to the level at the end of Q3 2023 (€ 2.8 m), this position remained nearly stable as a result of stricter cash management and the resumption of the convertible note funding program with Nice & Green. Marinomed's top priorities in 2024 are partnering the lead Marinosolv products, maximizing the value of the Carragelose asset as well as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...