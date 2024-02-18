

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will Monday release December figures for core machine orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, orders were down 4.9 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year.



Thailand is scheduled to release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent quarterly increase and the 1.5 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



