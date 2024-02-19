Das Instrument CP6 US2166484020 COOPER COS INC. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024The instrument CP6 US2166484020 COOPER COS INC. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024Das Instrument 4Y50 FR001400LO86 DBT SA EO 1,- EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024The instrument 4Y50 FR001400LO86 DBT SA EO 1,- EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2024Das Instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024The instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024Das Instrument 8E8 SE0015382080 ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024The instrument 8E8 SE0015382080 ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024Das Instrument 0NT SE0015346812 EKOBOT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024The instrument 0NT SE0015346812 EKOBOT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024Das Instrument TXB3 GB00BSZM1369 SOPHEON PLC LS-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024The instrument TXB3 GB00BSZM1369 SOPHEON PLC LS-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024Das Instrument 21P1 CA05156X8843 AURORA CANNABIS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024The instrument 21P1 CA05156X8843 AURORA CANNABIS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024