

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to 4-day lows of 0.9507 against the euro and 1.1129 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9488 and 1.1103, respectively.



The franc edged down to 170.12 against the yen, from an early high of 170.50. The franc had fell earlier to a 4-day low of 170.06 against the yen in the Asian session.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc slipped to 0.8815 from an early high of 0.8796.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.96 against the euro, 1.12 against the pound, 167.00 against the yen and 0.89 against the greenback.



