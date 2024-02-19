

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices decreased for the tenth successive month in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, slightly slower than the 4.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



The downward trend was largely driven by a 9.9 percent decline in prices for energy goods and a 7.1 percent fall in the intermediate goods segment.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices decreased 2.8 percent annually in January versus a 2.1 percent decline in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in December.



