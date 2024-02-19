

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian petroleum refining firm Equinor (EQNR) said it has signed a 15-year agreement with the Indian fertiliser and petrochemical company Deepak Fertilisers for supplies of liquefied natural gas or LNG with deliveries starting in 2026. The agreement covers an annual supply of around 0.65 million tons of LNG.



Ammonia is a key building block for the society, being crucial for agriculture and food security. The ammonia which Deepak will produce from the natural gas will be for domestic use.



Equinor said its growing global LNG portfolio is based on LNG from the Equinor operated LNG Plant in Hammerfest, Norway and LNG supply sourced mainly from the US.



