MEMSCAP CONTINUES TO BUILD UP ITS TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCE WITH THE STEGMA PROGRAM

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS) (Paris:MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announced that is awarded a new major innovation project from the Norwegian Research Council.

MEMSCAP continues to build up its technological advance with the STEGMA program.

STEGMA is a new 3-year research project running until 2026 and targeting the development of a beyond state-of-the-art technology platform for Pressure Sensor Chip-Stacks. The ultimate goal of this project is to expand MEMSCAP's product portfolio and addressed market segments by integrating those chip-stacks within a large variety of MEMSCAP's medical products. Among the different target applications, respirators (for newborn babies or infants) require high accuracy and low-pressure range due to limited air flow.

Smaller size paves the way for next generation of implantable devices and improves MEMSCAP competitive solutions in both the invasive blood pressure and filtration market segments.

MEMSCAP and SINTEF Digital MiNaLab, Norway's leading MEMS research institute, continue their close collaboration to develop world class innovative technologies and to market new products in high added value market segments.

Within STEGMA, MEMSCAP and SINTEF will leverage the knowledge and successful technology built for the aerospace industry within former research programs in order to expand MEMSCAP medical products' portfolio and manufacturing capabilities.

MEMSCAP targets to offer a new world class medical pressure sensor family of relative, differential and absolute sensor modules.

Within a grant of 11M NOK (circa 1m€) allocated to MEMSCAP, in addition to covering all R&D costs of SINTEF, the STEGMA research activities cover the design of small area chip-stacks and new processes for high performance 100 mBar, 500 mBar and 1 Bar differential pressure sensors as well as 1 Bar absolute pressure sensors.

Verification of the research results cover low-cost manufacturing capability of chip-stacks and performance testing for high-end medical sensor applications.

"After the strong support and funding from the Norwegian Research Council on the technology dedicated to the aerospace applications in general and the engine control in particular, this new program comes to support our efforts in building breakthrough technology for medical applications", said Roy Grelland, Vice President, Aeronautics Medical, of MEMSCAP. "This program also strengthens the links and strong collaboration we have with SINTEF".

"We are very pleased with the close cooperation we have with MEMSCAP within high-precision pressure MEMS for demanding applications, which strengthens our position as true pilot line with a combined R&D and production capacity for advanced MEMS", said Mats Carlin, Research Director, Smart Sensors and Microsystems at SINTEF.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris Memscap ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker symbol: MEMS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240219146396/en/

Contacts:

Yann Cousinet

Chief Financial Officer

Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

yann.cousinet@memscap.com