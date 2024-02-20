

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British banking major Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax plunged 92 percent to 110 million pounds from last year's 1.31 billion pounds.



Attributable loss was 111 million pounds, compared to profit of 1.04 billion pounds a year ago.



Basic loss per share was 0.7 pence, compared to profit of 6.5 pence last year.



Total income dropped 3 percent to 5.60 billion pounds from 5.80 billion pounds in the prior year.



Further, the company announced its plan to return at least 10 billion pounds of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, through dividends and share buybacks, with a continued preference for buybacks.



