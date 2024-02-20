ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
"We are proud of the accomplishments our team achieved in 2023, concluding with a strong fourth quarter finish in a challenging year. In 2023, we posted another year of record EBITDA, while also making great strides toward our long-term profitability goals. We generated record cash flows for the year, while making meaningful strategic investments in our operations, sales and marketing capabilities, and our industry leading product innovations. We enter 2024 with a strong financial position and each of our three industry-leading foodservice businesses are poised for long-term profitable growth," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.
2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
- Net sales decreased 2.2% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 4.7% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period.
- Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) decreases were reported for all segments in the fourth quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Reported Net Sales Growth
(0.2
)%
(12.5
)%
2.7
%
(2.2
)%
Acquisitions
1.4
%
0.3
%
2.3
%
1.3
%
Foreign Exchange Rates
0.8
%
1.8
%
1.7
%
1.2
%
Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2)
(2.3
)%
(14.6
)%
(1.3
)%
(4.7
)%
(1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates
(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding
- Operating income during the fourth quarter included $78.1 million of impairment charges associated with tradenames primarily within the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $235.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to $233.5 million in the prior year. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
28.6
%
10.4
%
27.6
%
23.3
%
Acquisitions
(0.4
)%
0.2
%
(0.1
)%
(0.2
)%
Foreign Exchange Rates
-
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
-
%
Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)
29.1
%
10.1
%
27.6
%
23.6
%
(1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.
(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding
- Foreign exchange losses were approximately $4.0 million in the fourth quarter, which negatively impacted adjusted earnings per share by $0.06.
- Operating cash flows during the fourth quarter amounted to $255.7 million in comparison to $159.1 million in the prior year period. Operating cash flows for the twelve months period ended December 30, 2023 amounted to $628.8 million in comparison to $332.6 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was less than 2.5x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $921.8 million.
- Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $2.2 billion as compared to $2.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2022. Our borrowing availability at the end of the fourth quarter was approximately $2.8 billion.
"We continue to further strengthen our three industry-leading foodservice platforms through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. We are excited to have most recently completed the acquisition of GBT GmbH Bakery Technology ("GBT"). Based in Lunen Germany, GBT has a broad portfolio of highly-engineered industrial bakery product offerings that further extends our existing portfolio of solutions, providing for synergistic growth opportunities within our Food Processing Group."
"We are also very excited for Middleby Residential to be participating at the upcoming Kitchen & Bath Industry Show on February 27-29 in Las Vegas. Our entire portfolio of leading indoor and outdoor brands will be on display. We will be launching a record number of new products featuring new colors and designs, the latest in cooking technology, and the next generation of connected equipment," concluded Mr. FitzGerald.
Conference Call
The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central Time on February 20th. The conference call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, attendees can join the conference by dialing (833) 630-1956, or (412) 317-1837 for international access, and ask to join the Middleby conference call. The conference call will be available for replay from the company's website.
Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World's Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Amounts in 000's, Except Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
Net sales
$
1,008,576
$
1,031,705
$
4,036,605
$
4,032,853
Cost of sales
621,807
641,635
2,502,543
2,586,299
Gross profit
386,769
390,070
1,534,062
1,446,554
Selling, general and administrative expenses
191,585
200,477
806,946
797,234
Restructuring expenses
2,436
1,485
14,134
9,716
Impairments
78,114
-
78,114
-
Income from operations
114,634
188,108
634,868
639,604
Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net
28,277
26,414
120,348
88,977
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(2,142
)
(10,437
)
(9,071
)
(42,681
)
Other expense, net
1,571
10,415
4,213
28,893
Earnings before income taxes
86,928
161,716
519,378
564,415
Provision for income taxes
10,635
28,519
118,496
127,846
Net earnings
$
76,293
$
133,197
$
400,882
$
436,569
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.42
$
2.48
$
7.48
$
8.07
Diluted
$
1.42
$
2.45
$
7.41
$
7.95
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
53,601
53,809
53,577
54,095
Diluted
53,768
54,388
54,086
54,947
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
Dec 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
247,496
$
162,001
Accounts receivable, net
644,576
631,134
Inventories, net
935,867
1,077,729
Prepaid expenses and other
112,690
125,640
Prepaid taxes
25,230
9,492
Total current assets
1,965,859
2,005,996
Property, plant and equipment, net
510,898
443,528
Goodwill
2,486,310
2,411,834
Other intangibles, net
1,693,076
1,794,232
Long-term deferred tax assets
7,945
6,738
Pension benefits assets
38,535
-
Other assets
204,069
212,538
Total assets
$
6,906,692
$
6,874,866
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
44,822
$
45,583
Accounts payable
227,080
271,374
Accrued expenses
579,192
671,327
Total current liabilities
851,094
988,284
Long-term debt
2,380,373
2,676,741
Long-term deferred tax liability
216,143
220,204
Accrued pension benefits
12,128
14,948
Other non-current liabilities
197,065
176,942
Stockholders' equity
3,249,889
2,797,747
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,906,692
$
6,874,866
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Three Months Ended December 30, 2023
Net sales
$
627,864
$
189,012
$
191,700
$
1,008,576
Segment Operating Income
$
164,111
$
(63,647
)
$
46,986
$
114,634
Operating Income % of net sales
26.1
%
(33.7
)%
24.5
%
11.4
%
Depreciation
7,189
3,567
2,039
13,328
Amortization
13,823
2,284
2,325
18,432
Restructuring expenses
515
1,218
703
2,436
Acquisition related adjustments
(8,345
)
31
812
(7,502
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
8
Stock compensation
-
-
-
15,742
Impairments
1,986
76,128
-
78,114
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
179,279
$
19,581
$
52,865
$
235,192
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
28.6
%
10.4
%
27.6
%
23.3
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net sales
$
628,914
$
216,068
$
186,723
$
1,031,705
Segment Operating Income
$
158,318
$
27,137
$
41,295
$
188,108
Operating Income % of net sales
25.2
%
12.6
%
22.1
%
18.2
%
Depreciation
6,821
4,325
1,764
13,011
Amortization
13,704
(3,072
)
5,714
16,346
Restructuring expenses
(515
)
2,215
(215
)
1,485
Acquisition related adjustments
(1,814
)
-
112
(1,307
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
169
Stock compensation
-
-
-
15,727
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
176,514
$
30,605
$
48,670
$
233,539
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
28.1
%
14.2
%
26.1
%
22.6
%
(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $16.5 million and $22.3 million for the three months ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2) Foreign exchange rates favorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $2.6 million for the three months ended December 30, 2023.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023
Net sales
$
2,521,471
$
794,516
$
720,618
$
4,036,605
Segment Operating Income
$
616,224
$
(12,450
)
$
158,469
$
634,868
Operating Income % of net sales
24.4
%
(1.6
)%
22.0
%
15.7
%
Depreciation
27,323
13,637
7,949
50,416
Amortization
56,728
9,052
9,271
75,051
Restructuring expenses
3,173
9,402
1,559
14,134
Acquisition related adjustments
(6,014
)
76
2,087
(3,851
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
615
Stock compensation
-
-
-
51,047
Impairments
1,986
76,128
-
78,114
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
699,420
$
95,845
$
179,335
$
900,394
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
27.7
%
12.1
%
24.9
%
22.3
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net sales
$
2,394,762
$
1,048,122
$
589,969
$
4,032,853
Segment Operating Income
$
548,536
$
127,948
$
107,459
$
639,604
Operating Income % of net sales
22.9
%
12.2
%
18.2
%
15.9
%
Depreciation
24,299
13,596
6,045
44,619
|
Amortization
54,872
17,376
14,034
86,282
Restructuring expenses
2,419
5,107
2,190
9,716
Acquisition related adjustments
(3,070
)
15,062
415
13,852
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
967
Stock compensation
-
-
-
58,368
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
627,056
$
179,089
$
130,143
$
853,408
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
26.2
%
17.1
%
22.1
%
21.2
%
(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $74.2 million and $82.9 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2) Foreign exchange rates favorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2023.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
4th Qtr, 2023
4th Qtr, 2022
$
Diluted per
$
Diluted per
Net earnings
$
76,293
$
1.42
$
133,197
$
2.45
Amortization (1)
20,218
0.38
18,132
0.33
Restructuring expenses
2,436
0.05
1,485
0.03
Acquisition related adjustments
(7,502
)
(0.14
)
(1,307
)
(0.02
)
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(2,142
)
(0.04
)
(10,437
)
(0.19
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
8
-
169
-
Impairments
78,114
1.45
-
-
Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
(24,665
)
(0.46
)
(2,075
)
(0.04
)
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
-
(0.01
)
-
0.01
Adjusted net earnings
$
142,760
$
2.65
$
139,164
$
2.57
Diluted weighted average number of shares
53,768
54,388
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
73
(320
)
Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares
53,841
54,068
Twelve Months Ended
4th Qtr, 2023
4th Qtr, 2022
$
Diluted per
$
Diluted per
Net earnings
$
400,882
$
7.41
$
436,569
$
7.95
Amortization (1)
82,188
1.52
93,441
1.70
Restructuring expenses
14,134
0.26
9,716
0.18
Acquisition related adjustments
(3,851
)
(0.07
)
13,852
0.25
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(9,071
)
(0.17
)
(42,681
)
(0.78
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
615
0.01
967
0.02
Impairments
78,114
1.44
-
-
Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
(42,414
)
(0.78
)
(18,824
)
(0.34
)
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
-
0.08
-
0.12
Adjusted net earnings
$
520,597
$
9.70
$
493,040
$
9.10
Diluted weighted average number of shares
54,086
54,947
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
(442
)
(779
)
Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares
53,644
54,168
(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs.
(2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
4th Qtr, 2023
4th Qtr, 2022
4th Qtr, 2023
4th Qtr, 2022
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
255,687
$
159,103
$
628,790
$
332,552
Investing activities
(16,518
)
(90,451
)
(155,742
)
(348,319
)
Financing activities
(165,171
)
(64,963
)
(390,939
)
7,631
Free Cash Flow
Cash flow from operating activities
$
255,687
$
159,103
$
628,790
$
332,552
Less: Capital expenditures
(15,534
)
(16,375
)
(85,179
)
(67,289
)
Free cash flow
$
240,153
$
142,728
$
543,611
$
265,263
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.
The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.
