Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, a Houston-based company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, has engaged the services of Bull in Advantage as its Investor Relations firm.

About Bull in Advantage, LLC (BIA):

Established in 2006, BIA has been providing cutting-edge investor relations, public relations, and digital marketing services to select public companies. We've worked with companies in a wide array of sectors and pride ourselves on our ability to customize our services to fit the specific needs of our clients. Our methods are based on many years of technique refinement and industry experience, using a multitude of both common and unique solutions.

In addition to a wide array of in-house services, we've spent more than a decade building outside relationships with brokers, financiers, and value-added service providers to ensure that every tool our clients could ever need are readily accessible. Another facet of our business is a network of thousands loyal subscribers to our truly unique daily trading newsletter that is simply unmatched in terms of both the quality and variety of coverage. From stocks and ETF's to options, from microcaps to mega-caps, nothing is off-limits. BIA maintains a searchable archive of every publication we've ever made in order to achieve 100% transparency and accountability. You can access our newsletter on our archive at http://bluehorseshoestocks.com/

About Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings:

The company is dedicated to providing services in all therapeutic areas of clinical research through its subsidiary: Alpha Research Institute, LLC. a Houston-based Research Unit that offers phase I to phase IV Clinical Research Studies. Directors and executive staff of CBIH such as chemists, biologists and doctors have spent more than 15 years researching cannabinoid molecules science and the creation of formulations that will aid in the recovery and healing of various pathologies/illnesses including cancer, chronic pain, PTSD, shingles, anxiety, etc. Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings intends to deliver universal access to its therapeutic options and position cannabinoids as a first option instead of the last resource for patients who continue to seek relief from chronic and challenging conditions.

Altogether, CBIH aims for a sustainable competitive advantage as the global number one provider of non-traditional medication in a traditional world, at a price affordable to people from all walks of life.

For more information contact us at:

(214) 733-0868

ir@cbih.net

Dante Picazo

CEO - CBIH

Website:

www.cbih.net

X: www.twitter.com/cbihstock

Instagram: www.instagram.com/CBIHSTOCK

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

