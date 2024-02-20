Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024
FedEx Corporation: Helping Small Business Prepare for and Recover From Disasters

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Small businesses serve as the economic engine of the U.S. There are 33.2 million small businesses in the country, which account for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses. Yet, these businesses often struggle in the aftermath of disasters and how to prepare for the next one.

Developed in partnership with FedEx, the Readiness for Resiliency Program (R4R) is a multi-year initiative to support small businesses impacted by disasters. The program guides any interested small business in preparing for a disaster, and then offers quick-turn relief funding of $5,000 for those prepared businesses after a federal disaster declaration is made in their region.

To date, the R4R program-with additional support from Allstate-has helped prepare nearly 3,000 businesses for the next disaster and distributed $5,000 grants to 51 businesses across the country. Grantees report using the funds on crucial expenses such as building their customer base, paying employee salaries, and repairing damaged or lost inventory.

Click here to read the 2023 R4R Impact Report.

Post provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

