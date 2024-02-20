

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Central California-based Raw Farms has recalled raw cheddar blocks and shredded cheese products over e.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The affected products were sold at Sprouts Farmers Market, Bristol Farms and other retail stores across the nation.



The recall involves cheddar with added jalapeno flavor and original flavor in all sizes of blocks and shredded packages.



The recall was initiated after 10 confirmed infections due to e.coli were reported from four states.



E.coli are bacteria that can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal illness, whereas some types of pathogenic e.coli can even be life-threatening.



The agency said that the healthy individuals might have symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. In some cases, it can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to life-threatening conditions, such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems.



Four patients have been hospitalized and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, FDA stated. However, no deaths have been reported so far.



The agency has advised the consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the affected products and throw them away, and to consult their healthcare providers in case they are developing any e.coli-related symptoms.



The FDA has urged consumers, restaurants, and retailers to clean and sanitize the surfaces or containers touched by the recalled products. It has asked the retailers to remove the affected products repacked by them for individual sale.



Last week, Bristol Farms recalled Chicken Street Taco Kit over the potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination concerns.



