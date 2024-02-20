

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW):



Earnings: $17.6 million in Q4 vs. -$5.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.8 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.42 per share Revenue: $512.8 million in Q4 vs. $526.7 million in the same period last year.



