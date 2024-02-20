

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate company, Realty Income Corp. (O), Tuesday announced an increase in its Funds from Operations or FFO for fourth quarter.



FFO stood at $713.7 million or $0.98 per share, compared to $664.5 million or $1.05 per share last year.



On adjusted basis, FFO totaled $731 million or $1.01 per share, compared to $634 million or $1 per share prior year.



Earnings decreased to $218.4 million or $0.30 per share from last year's $227.3 million or $0.36 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings per share of $0.32.



Revenue increased to $1.07 billion from $888.7 million in previous year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company projects AFFO of $4.13 to $4.21 per share and earnings of $1.22 to $1.34 per share for fiscal year 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken