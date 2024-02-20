

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 figures for wage prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Wages prices are expected to rise 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year after gaining 1.3 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 8.4 percent on year after dropping 6.8 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.5 percent, easing from 9.,8 percent in the previous month. In December, the trade surplus was 62.1 billion yen.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (6.00 percent), deposit facility rate (5.25 percent) and lending facility rate (6.75 percent) all unchanged.



New Zealand will see Q4 figures for producer prices, with inputs expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous three months. Outputs are also seen higher by 0.4 percent, moderating from 0.8 percent in Q3.



