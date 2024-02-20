

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $96.4 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $124.4 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.4 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $640.1 million from $573.3 million last year.



CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $96.4 Mln. vs. $124.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $640.1 Mln vs. $573.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.06 - $0.07 Next quarter revenue guidance: $645 - $650 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken