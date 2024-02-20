Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Kursgewinne werden Realität!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 769399 | ISIN: US5543352083 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2024 | 23:02
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Announces Director Resignation

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQB:MACE) today announced that Margaret D. Jordan resigned from its Board of Directors, effective February 19, 2024. Ms. Jordan reported that the responsibilities and time commitment required as a Director exceeded what had been presented when she joined the Board as well as exceeding the time she was able to provide relative to the Director compensation available from the Company. Ms. Jordan also expressed a lack of confidence in the Company's executive and Board leadership.

Ms. Jordan served on Mace's Board since October 2022 and served on the Board's Cybersecurity and Governance/Nominating Committees.

CEO Sanjay Singh commented, "We appreciate Ms. Jordan's service on the Board, understand and respect her decision and wish her nothing but the best."

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun devices. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.