

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):



Earnings: -$2.6 billion in Q4 vs. -$25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$10.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $2.7 billion in Q4 vs. $2.8 billion in the same period last year.



