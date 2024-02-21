Anzeige
Dow Jones News
21.02.2024 | 07:31
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Patrimoine & Commerce: 2023 Annual Results

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS 

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS 
21-Feb-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
2023 ANNUAL RESULTS 
 
 
 
Paris - February 21, 2024 
 
 
At its meeting on February 20, 2024, the Patrimoine & Commerce Supervisory Board reviewed the Company's operations and 
approved the 2023 financial statements (1), prepared by Management. 
 
   -- FFO per share growing by +5.2% at EUR 2.03/share 
   -- Collection rate at 98% on rents and service charges 
   -- Portfolio valuation of EUR 858m 
   -- Dividend payment of EUR 1.35 per share, +3.8% vs. last year, implying a 7.7% yield on share price, as well 
  as a 4.6% yield on NAV 
 
Key figures 
 
Key financials                    31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % 
                           12 months 12 months 
Gross Rental Income                 EUR 50.5m  EUR 47.3m  +6.7% 
Funds from operations                EUR 30.7m  EUR 29.3m  +4.8% 
Group share of net profit              EUR 29.0m  EUR 47.8m  (39.3%) 
 
Alternative Performance Measures           31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % 
Asset appraisal value (excluding transfer taxes) (2) EUR 858.3m  EUR 841.3m  +2.0% 
Capitalization rate (3)               7.3%    7.0%    n.a. 
LTV ratio (4)                    43.9%   44.0%   n.a. 
NAV (excluding transfer taxes - EUR/share)       29.1 EUR   28.5 EUR   +2.2% 
NAV (excluding transfer taxes)            EUR 439.2m  EUR 431.2m  +1.8%

Eric Duval, Managing Director and Founder of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « This year again, the Company's results are solid, despite the persistence of a complex economic context marked by a general decline in the entire real estate investment sector (including commercial real estate). Less affected than other commercial real estate segments, the retail park remains a safe haven market with solid fundamentals (low vacancy rate, affordable rents). We are continuing our objective of proactive portfolio management with the sale of non-strategic assets, the strengthening of the rental mix around growing verticals (discount, catering, leisure, food), the development and valorization of our existing assets. We remain attentive to opportunities to acquire relevant retail properties. In line with our profit distribution policy, and driven by our confidence in pursuing sustainable growth, we will propose the distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share, up +3.8% compared to last year. »

Operational performance

Patrimoine & Commerce had a sustained leasing activity and signed 58 leases (of which 26 renewals). The financial occupancy rate is increasing and stands at 94.7% (5) on the portfolio. The collection rate on rents and service charges invoiced in 2023 stands at 98%.

FFO increasing by +4.8%

In 2023, Patrimoine & Commerce continued to deliver a solid financial performance.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Patrimoine & Commerce reported consolidated gross rental income of EUR 50.5m, against EUR 47.3m for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: 

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % 
Like-for-like           44.4    42.6    +4.2% 
Acquisitions           4.4    2.8    n.a 
Disposals             0.0    1.4    n.a 
Properties under restructuring  1.7    0.5    n.a 
Gross rental income        50.5    47.3    +6.7%

The increase of gross rental income is mainly explained by (i) the effect of the acquisitions and disposals made in 2022 and 2023 (ii) the delivery of restructuring operations on a property in Martinique in 2022 as well as the delivery of the restructuring works in La Ville-du-Bois in 2023 and (iii) the like-for-like increase, driven by contractual indexation (4.2% in average on the period) and the decrease in the amortization of rent free periods.

Net rental income stands at 92% of gross rental income, mainly composed of unrecovered rental expenses and provisions for credit losses: 

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % 
Gross rental income        50.5    47.3    +6.7% 
Entry fees            (0.0)   0.0    n.a. 
Gross rental revenue       50.5    47.4    +6.6% 
Unrecovered rental expenses    (3.5)   (2.7)   n.a. 
Other building expenses      (0.3)   (0.6)   n.a. 
Net rental income         46.7    44.2    +5.6%

Operating expenses and other revenues remained under control at EUR 5.1m (vs. EUR 5.0m in 2022).

Net cost of debt amounted to EUR 10.8m in 2023, an increase of +13,3% compared to last year, driven by the tightening of financing conditions. The Company continues to benefit from the hedging of its debt portfolio, with 76% of the debt either at fixed rate or at hedged variable rate. The average interest rate on debt is 2.76% for the 12 months ending December 31, 2023 (versus 2.07% in 2022).

Recurring net result (FFO) amounted to EUR 30.7m in 2023, compared to EUR 29.3m in 2022: 

in millions of euros - 12 months   31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % 
Restated current operational result 41.6    39.2    +6.1% 
Restated net cost of debt      (10.8)   (9.5)   +13.3% 
Current taxes            (0.1)   (0.4)   n.a. 
Funds from operations (FFO) (6)   30.7    29.3    +4.8% 
Diluted FFO per share        2.03    1.93    +5.2%

Including the fair value adjustment of the portfolio (+EUR 0.2m), the share of the result of companies accounted for using the equity method (-EUR 1.1m), other non-recurring revenues and charges (-EUR 0.5m), and the contribution of hedging strategies on debt (-EUR 1.2m), net profit amounted to EUR 28.2m for the fiscal year 2023 and EUR 29.0m in group share.

Decrease of the LTV ratio and increase of the NAV per share at EUR 29.1 (+2.2%)

The Group consolidated net debt of EUR 369.2m as of December 31, 2023, implies a Loan-to-Value ratio of 43.9%, leaving a significant investment capacity compared to the target of 50% set by Patrimoine & Commerce. 

in millions of euros - 12 months      31/12/2023 31/12/2022 
Net Debt                  369.2   360.9 
(-) other lease liabilities        (0.6)   (0.6) 
(-) financial instruments         1.0    2.2 
Restated Net debt             369.6   362.4 
Property valuation (excl. Transfer taxes) 842.8   823.9 
Loan To Value ratio            43.9%   44.0%

Net asset value per share amounted to EUR 29.12 (EUR 439.2m) in 2023, an increase of +2.2% versus 2022. 

in millions of euros              31/12/2023 31/12/2022 
NAV, excl. Transfer taxes            439.2   431.2 
NAV per share, excl. Transfer taxes (in euros) 29.12   28.48 
Number of shares (excl. Treasury shares)    15 085 647 15 144 241

Development and optimization of the portfolio

As of December 31, 2023, the portfolio valuation (excluding transfer taxes and including properties accounted for using the equity method), reached EUR 858.3m, increasing by +2.0% compared to 2022. The capitalization rate of the properties in operation stands at 7.3%. 

in millions of euros         Variation 
Net balance as of January 1, 2023  841.3 
Acquisitions             19.4 
Disposals              (2.6) 
Fair value impact          0.2 
Net balance as of December 31, 2023 858.3

Over 2023, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its development through the acquisition, in April 2023, of a retail park of 7 500 sqm in Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres (Grand Est). The Company also continued its investments through the delivery of restructuring works in La Ville-du-Bois, a new building in Wittenheim as well as the delivery of two commercial units in Lexy. Those investments totalled EUR 19.4m in 2023.

Patrimoine & Commerce also completed the disposal of several assets in Vandoeuvre (Grand Est) and Salon-de-Provence (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), and an building plot in Lempdes (Auvergne- Rhône-Alpes), for a total consideration of EUR 2.6m, in line with external appraisers' valuations.

Dividend payment of EUR 1.35 per share

The distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Patrimoine & Commerce. The proposed dividend is increasing by +3.8% compared to last year and implies a 4.6% yield on net asset value per share as of December 31, 2023, and of 7.7% on the stock price (7).

Agenda

April 12, 2024 First-Quarter 2024 activity

June 13, 2024 Annual General Meeting

July 24, 2024 First-Half 2024 results

October 11, 2024 Third-Quarter 2024 activity

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 528,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Notes: 1 The consolidated financial statements have been subject to audit procedures. The Statutory Auditors' report is to be issued shortly

2 Incl. Group share of Cherbourg and Studio Prod and assets held for sale.

3 Based on annualized rents (or market rental value for vacant spaces) and on property valuation excl. transfer taxes

4 Adjusted for hedging instruments

5 Excluding strategic vacancy

6 As of December 31, 2023, the current operational result and the net cost of debt are restated from operating expenses, other income and financial expenses of the real estate development activity (-EUR 0.8m)

7 Average 12 months as of December 31, 2023

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE      PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS 
Eric DUVAL 
Managing Director        CYLANS 
contact@patrimoine-commerce.com Tél.: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 
                 patrimoine-commerce@cylans.fr

Appendix 1: Recurring net result and Net debt

Recurring net result 

in millions of euros - 12 months       31/12/2023    31/12/2022    Var. % 
Gross rental income              50.5       47.3       +6.7% 
Net rental income               46.7       44.2       +5.6% 
Operating expenses and other income      (5.1)      (5.0)      +2.2% 
Adjusted EBITDA                41.6       39.2       +6.1% 
Net cost of debt               (10.8)      (9.5)      +13.3% 
Current taxes                 (0.1)      (0.4)      n.a. 
Funds from operations (FFO)          30.7       29.3       +4.8% 
FFO per share                      EUR 2.03      EUR 1.93 +5.2% 
Change in fair value of properties      0.2       15.1       n.a. 
Change in fair value of financial instruments (1.2)      3.6       n.a. 
Equity method investees            (1.1)      0.3       n.a. 
Other income and expenses           (0.5)      (2.1)      n.a. 
Net income                  28.2       46.1       (38.9%) 
Minority interest               0.8       1.7       n.a. 
Net profit, group share            29.0       47.8       (39.3%)

Consolidated Net debt 

in millions of euros                31/12/2023 31/12/2022 
Bond loans                     30.0    30.0 
Borrowings from financial institutions       347.7   355.2 
Lease liabilities connected to finance leasing   27.2    34.6 
Other lease liabilities              0.6    0.6 
Accrued interest                  1.8    1.8 
Financial liabilities on hedging instruments    0.0    0.0 
Bank overdraft                   0.0    0.0 
Financial liabilities - Partners' current accounts 8.3    8.5 
Liabilities related to assets held for sale    0.0    3.3 
Total Financial Debt                415.6   434.1 
Cash and others                  27.9    55.2 
Financial assets on hedging instruments      1.0    2.2 
Financial assets - Partners' current accounts   17.5    15.8 
Consolidated Net Debt               369.2   360.9 Appendix 2: IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements 
Assets 
in millions of euros                31/12/2023 31/12/2022 
Non current assets 
Investment properties                840.6   815.4 
Tangible and intangible assets           0.6    0.7 
Investment in equity-accounted companies      5.6    7.5 
Non-current financial assets            1.5    2.9 
Non-current deferred tax assets           0.4    0.1 
Total - Non current assets             848.8   826.6 
Current assets 
Current financial assets              0.6    0.2 
Trade and other receivables             22.3    22.4 
Other receivables                  4.7    7.8 
Cash and cash equivalents              27.9    55.2 
Total - Current assets               55.6    85.5 
Assets held for sale                2.2    8.5 
Total assets                    906.5   920.6 
 
Equity and Liabilities 
in millions of euros                31/12/2023 31/12/2022 
Equity attributable to owners of the parent 
Share capital                    151.0   152.8 
Additional paid-in capital             34.5    35.7 
Legal reserves                   4.0    2.8 
Consolidated reserves                220.7   192.1 
Consolidated earnings                29.0    47.8 
Total - Equity attributable to owners of the parent 439.2   431.2 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests  11.5    12.8 
Total equity                    450.7   444.0 
Non current liabilities 
Non current financial liabilities          342.2   388.8 
Deposits                      8.1    7.7 
Deferred tax liabilities              -     - 
Other long-term liabilities             2.4    2.4 
Total - Non current liabilities           352.7   398.9 
Current liabilities 
Current financial liabilities            73.4    41.9 
Payroll and tax liabilities             5.9    6.7 
Trade payables                   7.3    8.9 
Other liabilities                  16.5    16.9 
Total - Current liabilities             103.1   74.4 
Liabilities related to assets held for sale     0.0    3.3 
Total Equity and Liabilities            906.5   920.6 
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income 
in millions of euros - 12 months                  12mois 31/12/23 12mois 31/12/22 
Gross rental revenues                       50.5      47.4 
Service charge income                       11.1      10.3 
Service charge expenses                      (14.6)     (12.9) 
Other building expenses                      (0.3)      (0.6) 
Net rental income                         46.7      44.2 
External expenses and other taxes                 (4.9)      (4.8) 
Payroll expenses                          (0.8)      (0.8) 
Amortization and provisions                    (0.1)      (0.1) 
Other current operating income and expenses            (0.1)      0.0 
Total - Operating income and expenses               (5.9)      (5.7) 
Current operating income                      40.8      38.5 
Other operating income and expenses                0.1       (0.7) 
Change in the fair value of investment properties         2.2       14.9 
Share in earnings of equity-accounted companies          (3.1)      0.5 
Operating income                          40.0      53.1 
Financial income                          0.8       0.4 
Financial expenses                         (11.6)     (9.9) 
Cost of net debt                          (10.8)     (9.5) 
Other financial income and expenses                (1.2)      2.8 
Income tax benefit (expense)                    0.1       (0.3) 
Net income                             28.2      46.1 
Minority interests                         (0.8)      (1.7) 
Net profit, group share                      29.0      47.8 
Net income, per share                       1.91      3.17 
Diluted net income, per share                   1.91      3.17 
 
Net income                             28.2      46.1 
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss   -        - 
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -        - 
Total comprehensive income                     28.2      46.1 
of which: - Group share                      29.0      47.8 
       - Non controlling interest              (0.8)      (1.7) 
Average number of shares outstanding                15 170 184   15 057 573 
Consolidated statements of cash flows 
 
in millions of euros                              31/12/2023 31/12/2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 
Net income from consolidated companies                     28.2    46.1 
Restatements: 
Share in earnings of equity-accounted companies                3.1    (0.5) 
Dividends received from equity-accounted companies               0.3    0.5 
Depreciation, amortization and provisions                   0.1    0.7 
Change in value of investment properties                    (2.2)   (14.9) 
Change in value of other assets and liabilities                1.2    (3.6) 
Capital gains and losses on asset disposals                  (0.2)   0.1 
Net cost of debt                                10.8    9.5 
Income tax benefit (including deferred tax)                  (0.1)   0.3 
Gross cash flow from consolidated companies                  41.0    38.3 
Income tax paid                                (0.1)   (0.0) 
Change in operating working capital                      0.1    3.3 
Net cash flow from operating activities                    41.1    41.6 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 
Acquisitions of investment properties and other fixed assets          (19.2)   (61.5) 
Proceeds from sales of investment properties                  3.3    41.4 
Movements in loans and other financial assets                 0.0    0.3 
Movements in current accounts of equity-accounted companies          (1.8)   (2.5) 
Impact of changes in scope                           0.0    - 
Net cash flow from investing activities                    (17.7)   (22.2) 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 
Dividends paid to owners of the parent                     (20.0)   (15.8) 
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests                  -     - 
Acquisitions / disposals of treasury shares                  (1.0)   (0.9) 
New loans, borrowings and hedging instruments                 16.1    48.7 
Repayment of loans, borrowings, hedging instruments and lease liabilities   (33.5)   (37.2) 
Repayment of loans, borrowings and hedging instruments on assets held for sale (0.8)   (4.4) 
Repayment linked to rental liabilities                     (0.1)   (0.1) 
Interest paid                                 (10.5)   (9.3) 
Transactions with non-controlling interests                  -     - 
Changes in partner's current accounts                     (0.9)   4.2 
Net cash flow from financing activities                    (50.7)   (14.9) 
Change In Cash and Cash Equivalents                      (27.3)   4.5 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period                55.2    50.7 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period                   27.9    55.2 
Change In Cash and Cash Equivalents                      (27.3)   4.5

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN_CP Annual Results 2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
         45 avenue Georges Mandel 
         75016 PARIS 
         France 
Phone:      +33146994762 
E-mail:     contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:    https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0011027135 
Euronext Ticker: PAT 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1841129 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1841129 21-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

