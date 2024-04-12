Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
Patrimoine & Commerce: Q1 2024 RESULTS

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q1 2024 RESULTS 
12-Apr-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
Q1 2024 RESULTS 
 
 
 
Paris, April 12, 2024 
 
The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 13.1 million of euros for the 
first three months of 2024, an increase of +8.0% compared to the first three months of 2023. 
GROSS RENTAL INCOME 
 
in millions of euros - 3 months 31/03/24 31/03/23 Var. Var. % 
Constant Perimeter        12.7   12.1   +0.6 +4.7% 
Acquisitions           0.2   -    +0.2 n/a 
Disposals            0.0   0.0   (0.0) n/a 
Properties under restructuring  0.2   -    +0.2 n/a 
Gross rental income       13.1   12.1   +1.0 +8.0%

This increase is mainly explained by:

-- A like-for-like increase of +4.7%, mainly due to the contractual indexation of rents,

-- A positive impact of the delivery of restructuring works (La Ville-du-Bois) and of acquisitions(Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres) carried out during the second quarter of 2023.

Disposals

During the first quarter of 2024, Patrimoine & Commerce completed the disposal of a small commercial gallery in Gaillon (Normandie), for a total consideration of EUR 1.0m, in line with appraisal value.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « The performance of the first quarter of 2024 confirms the solid trend of 2023, with the increase in rents under the effect of indexation and proactive management of our portfolio. We are benefiting from the positive effect of the delivery of the restructuring operation of Ville-du-Bois site, and we will continue to carry out targeted acquisitions and to dispose of non-core assets. We are continuing this approach with the aim of strengthening our position as leading player in low-cost retail parks in France".

Agenda

June 13, 2024 Annual General Meeting

July 24, 2024 First-Half 2024 results

October 11, 2024 Third-Quarter 2024 activity

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of close to 530,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS 
Eric DUVAL 
            CYLANS 
Managing Director 
            Tél.: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 
+33 (0)1 46 99 47 79 
            patrimoine-commerce@cylans.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN_CP Résultats 1T 2024 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
       45 avenue Georges Mandel 
       75016 PARIS 
       France 
Phone:    +33146994762 
E-mail:    contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:   https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0011027135 
Euronext   PAT 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / First 
       quarter financial report 
EQS News ID: 1878615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1878615 12-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1878615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
