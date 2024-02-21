

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK) and Michael Kors Wednesday said they have renewed their licensing partnership to develop and sell frames and sunglasses under the Michael Kors brand.



The renewal, which is for a period of 5 years with an option for 5-year extension, will be effective from January 1, 2025, when the current agreement expires.



The early renewal, coming almost a year before the expiration of the current agreement, is a testament to the strong confidence and collaboration between the two companies since 2015, EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.



