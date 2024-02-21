

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), a British arms, security and aerospace company, Wednesday reported a profit of 1.857 billion pounds or 61.3p per share for the full year, higher than 1.591 billion pounds or 51.1p per share a year ago, helped by growth in all sectors.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit increased to 1.916 billion pounds or 63.2p per share from 1.728 billion pounds or 55.5p per share last year.



Underlying earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the year rose 9 percent to 2.682 billion pounds from 2.479 billion pounds a year ago.



Revenue increased to 23.078 billion pounds from 21.258 billion pounds in the previous year.



Underlying sales increased to 25.284 billion pounds from 23.256 billion pounds last year.



The company said its order intake was up 0.6 billion pounds on the prior year at 37.7billion pounds, leading to a record order backlog of 69.8 billion pounds.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 18.5p per share, to be paid on June 3 to shareholders of record on April 19.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, the company sees an increase of 10 percent- 12 percent in sales, 11 percent-13 percent in underlying EBIT, and 6 percent-8 percent in underlying EPS.



