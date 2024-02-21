

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK) announced Wednesday that Microflite, a Singapore, Australian commercial aircraft operator, has ordered a second five-bladed H145.



The helicopter is to support Microflite's growing training, commercial, utility, fire observation and rescue operations.



Powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145 is equipped with full authority digital engine control or FADEC and the Helionix digital avionics suite.



In addition, Microflite is working closely with Airbus to advance mutual training ambitions through the introduction of a Full Flight Simulator in Australia, in the next two years.



Microflite currently operates an Airbus fleet of 20 rotorcraft ranging from single-engine H120, H125 and H130, to twin-engine H135 and H145.



The operator also has on order an H135 and an H145.



Microflite is an Airbus appointed maintenance and pilot training centre. The operator offers a suite of type-rated training for the entire suite of single-engine and light twin helicopters.



Jonathan Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Microflite Helicopter Services, said, 'The H145 has proven to be an excellent workhorse for our multi-mission operations. With the second five-bladed H145 joining the fleet in the coming months, we can't wait to see these versatile helicopters making a positive impact to our expanding training and commercial portfolio.'



