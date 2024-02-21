Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855877 | ISIN: AU000000CSR5 | Ticker-Symbol: CSR
Frankfurt
20.02.24
08:05 Uhr
4,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CSR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSR LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0604,14007:44
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA68,10-0,38 %
CSR LIMITED4,0600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.