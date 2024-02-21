

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):



Earnings: -$165.3 million in Q4 vs. $8.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.42 in Q4 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.4 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $557.6 million in Q4 vs. $557.0 million in the same period last year.



