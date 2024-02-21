Trip.com and Mastercard Launch Exclusive Flight Discount Offer in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a global one-stop travel service provider, has teamed up with Mastercard to offer unique travel discounts for Mastercard® holders in the United Kingdom.

This initiative ending on 28 February 2024, showcases Trip.com's commitment to enhancing the UK travel industry by merging its extensive travel services with Mastercard's secure payment solutions, thus delivering more efficient and value-oriented travel experiences. Now, by booking flights through Trip.com with a Mastercard, eligible UK customers can enjoy up to £50 off their flight bookings.

This time-limited offer aims to make travel more accessible and affordable, encouraging travellers to explore new destinations or reconnect with loved ones, all while benefiting from considerable savings. It's a reflection of Trip.com's dedication to adding value for its customers and improving their travel experiences.

Additionally, this partnership seeks to drive innovation within the travel ecosystem, aligning with Trip.com's goal to redefine industry standards through scalable, customer-centric travel and financial solutions.

To redeem the Mastercard discount on Trip.com:

Choose Your Discount: Select a discount-£25 off for bookings over £175 or £50 off for bookings over £350.

Select Your Flight: Browse our flights or search for your preferred destination.

Enter Promo Code: At checkout, input the promo code or add it to your Trip.com account before completing your booking.

Make Payment with Mastercard: Pay with a Mastercard to utilise the discount.

For more details including the terms and conditions of this exclusive, limited-time offer, visit Trip.com's dedicated Fly with Mastercard landing page.

