

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $98.35 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $82.47 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.73 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.34 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $98.35 Mln. vs. $82.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



