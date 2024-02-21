

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH, CLHB) initiated its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.



For the first quarter, Clean Harbors expects adjusted EBITDA to grow 2 to 3 percent.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion, based on anticipated net income in a range of $365 million to $415 million, and adjusted free cash flow in a range of $340 million to $400 million.



