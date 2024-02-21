The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has opened a PV module production lab for new product ideas in a former Solar Fabrik factory in Germany. It is equipped with systems for cell interconnection, laminators, and a range of materials and solar cell technologies. From pv magazine Germany Fraunhofer ISE has set up a solar module research center at a former Solar Fabrik factory in Freiburg, Germany, where the research center itself is headquartered. The Module-TEC solar module evaluation center will develop new module concepts, so manufacturers do not have to purchase ...

