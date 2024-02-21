

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recently introduced a pork-flavored latte in China for the Chinese New Year season that began on February 10.



The pork-infused offering was announced by Starbucks' Reserve Roastery in Shanghai on their verified Weibo microblog account. The beverage, named 'Abundant Year Savory Latte,' is a limited-edition item available only in China.



The Shanghai Starbucks Reserve Roastery shared images of the latte on Weibo, featuring a drizzle of dark red sauce on the foam, along with a slice of skewered pork on top of the mug, immersed in the drink for garnish.



The beverage is priced at 68 Chinese yuan, or $9.45, at Reserve stores in China.



The roastery stated on Weibo that 'Eating meat means prosperity in the coming year,' emphasizing the drink's connection to traditional New Year customs and its combination of unexpected savory and sweet flavors. It is a blend of espresso and 'Dongpo pork' sauce, named after a renowned 11th-century poet.



The Lunar New Year is a major holiday season in China, leading to a surge in travel. The Starbucks pork latte has generated significant interest on Chinese social media, with over 476,000 views on Weibo. Some users have shown curiosity about the unique flavor, while others have questioned the preference of drinking the latte over consuming actual braised pork.



Additionally, Starbucks introduced other holiday-themed flavors across China in February, including a jujube macchiato and an almond tofu macchiato inspired by traditional New Year's rice cakes.



