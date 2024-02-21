

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



Earnings: $12.68 million in Q4 vs. -$3.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.26 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $39.04 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $877.01 million in Q4 vs. $892.80 million in the same period last year.



