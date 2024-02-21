

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF):



Earnings: -$69 million in Q4 vs. -$5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.43 billion in Q4 vs. $2.56 billion in the same period last year.



