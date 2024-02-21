Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1166U | ISIN: US31620R3030 | Ticker-Symbol: F1EF
Tradegate
21.02.24
16:47 Uhr
48,370 Euro
+0,130
+0,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,23049,41021.02.
48,34049,31021.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC48,370+0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.