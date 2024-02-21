

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $12.29 billion, or $4.93 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $12.84 billion or $5.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 265.3% to $22.10 billion from $6.05 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $12.29 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.93 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.63 -Revenue (Q4): $22.10 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $24.0 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken