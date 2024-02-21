

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.77 billion, or $5.78 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $1.89 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.77 Bln. vs. $443 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.78 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.89 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken