

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $20.43 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $18.63 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American States Water Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $125.18 million from $125.37 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $20.43 Mln. vs. $18.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $125.18 Mln vs. $125.37 Mln last year.



