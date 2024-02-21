

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW):



Earnings: -$212 million in Q4 vs. $381 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q4 vs. $0.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$230 million or -$0.51 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.91 billion in Q4 vs. $1.87 billion in the same period last year.



